Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.76, 2,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.0486 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAMO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period.

