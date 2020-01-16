Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after buying an additional 621,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,186,000 after buying an additional 588,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,052,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 543,925 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,214,000.

Shares of VTA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 212,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,130. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

