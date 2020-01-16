Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV makes up 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $47,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 130.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 7,413,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.40. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Cemex SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

