Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.81. 1,315,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

