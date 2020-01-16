Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.08. 130,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,901. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $161.55 and a 1-year high of $205.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

