Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 38,913 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 440,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP remained flat at $$21.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

