Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after buying an additional 957,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,943,000 after buying an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after buying an additional 383,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 791,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,873. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.77. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

