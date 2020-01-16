Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1,275.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,440,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Olin by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,219,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 343.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,467. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

