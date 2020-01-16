Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CWH. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Shares of CWH opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.31. Camping World has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

