Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) traded up 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68, 241,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 81,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Camtek alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $462.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek LTD. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 105,365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.