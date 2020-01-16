Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.17

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.17 and traded as high as $33.49. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 172,910 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

