Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Candente Copper shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 443,108 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

