Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.40). Capstone Turbine also posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPST. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period.

CPST traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

