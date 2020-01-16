Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 98.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

CAH traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,577. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

