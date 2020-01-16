Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Carnival has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carnival to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 168,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,010. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.