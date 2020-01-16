Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRS. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of CRS opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

