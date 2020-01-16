Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of TAST stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 1,447,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,008. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 151,277 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

