Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) were up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.90, approximately 935,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 950,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $767.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 12,646.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Cars.com by 28.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

