Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) were up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.90, approximately 935,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 950,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
Several equities analysts have commented on CARS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.
The firm has a market capitalization of $767.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 12,646.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Cars.com by 28.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
