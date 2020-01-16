Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $394,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $412,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Carter’s by 23.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 58,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Carter’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $487,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $111.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

