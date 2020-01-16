Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Raised by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 153.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 257.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after purchasing an additional 735,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 343,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.