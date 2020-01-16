Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,057. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

