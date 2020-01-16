CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CECE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,979. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $2,253,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after buying an additional 103,329 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 52.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 99,510 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

