Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Hits $12.64 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. Celer Network has a total market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $528.80 or 0.06064783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

