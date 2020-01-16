Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $331.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 3.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

