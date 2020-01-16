Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $18.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $77.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.50 million, with estimates ranging from $71.50 million to $73.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million.

Several research firms have commented on CVCY. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.51. 41,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $273.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

