Centrality Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $229,508.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. Centrality has a market cap of $83.39 million and approximately $229,508.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.03553923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00198027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,542,193 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

