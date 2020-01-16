Centrica (LON:CNA) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 94.42 ($1.24).

CNA stock opened at GBX 91.62 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.56. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

