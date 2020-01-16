Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Trading Up 7.7%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Centurion Minerals Ltd (CVE:CTN)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 34,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 35,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Centurion Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CTN)

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on developing and marketing calcium sulfate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit