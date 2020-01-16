Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Trading Up 7.7%

Centurion Minerals Ltd (CVE:CTN)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 34,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 35,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Centurion Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CTN)

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on developing and marketing calcium sulfate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

