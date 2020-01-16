Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 805 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $130.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.