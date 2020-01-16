Cerebellum GP LLC Buys 894 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up approximately 0.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1,928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,351,000 after buying an additional 3,328,028 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,019,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after buying an additional 100,630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,268,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,799,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $72.97 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

