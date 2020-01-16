Cerebellum GP LLC Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 238.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 41.5% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 212,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 62,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $253.03 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $254.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.05.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.