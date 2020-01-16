Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 1,917 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 22,404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,735 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after acquiring an additional 608,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,468,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,182,000 after acquiring an additional 593,443 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $75.72 on Thursday. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $61.84 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

