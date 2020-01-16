Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 636 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The company has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $720,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,741 shares of company stock valued at $65,021,287. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

