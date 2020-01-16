Change 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,428.00 (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Change token can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bibox and Kucoin. Change has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1,428.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Change has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.03596222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00195325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128719 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Change was first traded on October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changebank . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Change is getchange.com

Change can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

