Chefs’ Warehouse’s (CHEF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. CL King started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. 20,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,049. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.