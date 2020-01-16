Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 801,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,088.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $65,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 289.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,757. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 1,162.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

