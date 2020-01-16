ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CCIH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.88. ChinaCache International shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

ChinaCache International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCIH)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications.

