Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDXC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $254.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 137.97% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chromadex in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chromadex by 169.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 97,330 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Chromadex in the second quarter valued at about $3,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chromadex by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 298,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chromadex by 377.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

