Chronobank (TIME) One Day Volume Tops $50,152.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00013321 BTC on major exchanges. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $821,962.00 and $50,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

