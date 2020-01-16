Cindicator (CND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $122,094.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $122,094.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance and ABCC. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.03553923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00198027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,881,493,044 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, Mercatox and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.