Cision (NYSE:CISN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

NYSE CISN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 305,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,800. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.84. Cision has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.64 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cision will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,613,705 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,188,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cision by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 120,413 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 31.0% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 959,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 226,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cision by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 923,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

