Citigroup Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $50.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of FE stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

