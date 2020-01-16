Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $100.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

