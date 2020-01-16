Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.87.

C stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. 10,409,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after purchasing an additional 427,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

