Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.10. Cleanaway Waste Management shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 11,199,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.12.

About Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

