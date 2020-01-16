CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LP lifted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 11,216,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 418,801 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 111,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,810.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400,036 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 700,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.