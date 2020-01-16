Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clearway Energy is poised to gain from its long-lived renewable assets. Clearway Energy’s planned capital expenditure expands renewable generation and helps it to maintain its generation portfolio in compliance with environmental regulations. Focus on North American operation is acting as a tailwind for the company. Notably, shares of Clearway Energy have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company completes acquisition of 527 MW Carlsbad Energy Center further expanding its clean energy generation portfolio. However, Clearway Energy generates a substantial volume of electricity from renewable sources, subject to favorable weather conditions that could not be assured always. Dependence on performance of third-party transmission lines may impact its performance. High debt level of the company is a concern.”

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWEN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

CWEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. 4,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.