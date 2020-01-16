CloakCoin Trading Up 228.4% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 228.4% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00026652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $64,407.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00050258 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,390,750 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, Binance, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.