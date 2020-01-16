Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 15,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 10,510.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after buying an additional 378,912 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 424.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after buying an additional 274,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1,475.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 267,546 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 8,383.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 213,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,464. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

