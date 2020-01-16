Coastline Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $6,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,260,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.